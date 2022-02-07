Adshares (ADS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $826,332.00

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. Adshares has a total market capitalization of $45.39 million and $826,332.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Adshares has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Adshares coin can now be purchased for $2.00 or 0.00004711 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.85 or 0.00131452 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00009178 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005430 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000568 BTC.

About Adshares

ADS uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 22,679,131 coins. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Adshares’ official website is adshares.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

