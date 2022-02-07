Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) Shares Up 5.8%

Adagio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ADGI) shot up 5.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.75 and last traded at $8.71. 4,035 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,091,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.23.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of Adagio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Adagio Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Adagio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Adagio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.67.

Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.24). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adagio Therapeutics Inc will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Adagio Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $225,567,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in Adagio Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $117,128,000. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC bought a new position in Adagio Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $105,060,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Adagio Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $56,138,000. Finally, Foresite Capital Management V LLC bought a new stake in Adagio Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $54,094,000. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI)

Adagio Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases with pandemic potential. Adagio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

