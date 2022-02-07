Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,726 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 1,550.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

AYI stock opened at $187.52 on Monday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $117.92 and a one year high of $224.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $202.86 and a 200-day moving average of $195.08.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 7th. The electronics maker reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $926.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 19th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.60%.

In related news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.61, for a total value of $213,188.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $223.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $237.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.17.

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

