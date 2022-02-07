Accell Group (OTCMKTS:ACGPF) Lowered to “Hold” at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Accell Group (OTCMKTS:ACGPF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has €58.00 ($65.17) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of €53.00 ($59.55).

ACGPF opened at $65.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.55. Accell Group has a 1 year low of $36.35 and a 1 year high of $67.05.

Accell Group Company Profile

Accell Group NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, production, marketing, and sale of bicycles. It operates through the following segments: Bikes, Parts, and Corporate. Its brands include Batavus, Sparta, Winora, Tunturi, and Raleigh. The company was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Heerenveen, the Netherlands.

