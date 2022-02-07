Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $4.35 Per Share

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Abiomed in a report issued on Thursday, February 3rd. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $4.35 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.19. William Blair also issued estimates for Abiomed’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

ABMD has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $344.75.

Shares of Abiomed stock opened at $295.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 102.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $318.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $335.27. Abiomed has a 1 year low of $261.27 and a 1 year high of $379.30.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.47 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABMD. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Abiomed during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Abiomed during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Abiomed during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Abiomed during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Abiomed during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Abiomed news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.43, for a total value of $359,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.59, for a total transaction of $5,078,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,750 shares of company stock valued at $6,757,718. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

