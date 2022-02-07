A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the communications equipment provider on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

A10 Networks has a payout ratio of 23.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of ATEN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.02. The stock had a trading volume of 601,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,639. A10 Networks has a 1-year low of $8.42 and a 1-year high of $19.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.46. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.08.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. A10 Networks had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $70.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that A10 Networks will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 2,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $41,406.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 25,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $367,254.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 762,174 shares of company stock worth $11,436,276. Insiders own 23.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATEN. Morgan Stanley raised its position in A10 Networks by 1,100.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,096 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 290,676 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in A10 Networks by 13.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 53,622 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 6,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in A10 Networks by 57.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,173 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BWS Financial lifted their price target on shares of A10 Networks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

