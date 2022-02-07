A.R.T. Advisors LLC Takes Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,624 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000. Walmart makes up 12.6% of A.R.T. Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 54,603 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,700,000 after purchasing an additional 28,585 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 67,486 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,984 shares during the period. Boston Research & Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 47,208 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 38,861 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,060 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 6,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 391,339 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total value of $53,617,356.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total value of $1,330,675.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,904,555. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT opened at $139.74 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $152.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $387.62 billion, a PE ratio of 48.87, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. MKM Partners upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.65.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

