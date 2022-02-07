$87.49 Million in Sales Expected for DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd (NASDAQ:DDI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd (NASDAQ:DDI) will announce $87.49 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for DoubleDown Interactive’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $93.30 million and the lowest is $81.67 million. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that DoubleDown Interactive will report full-year sales of $364.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $358.54 million to $370.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $381.22 million, with estimates ranging from $362.94 million to $399.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for DoubleDown Interactive.

Get DoubleDown Interactive alerts:

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $87.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.42 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DoubleDown Interactive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDI. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the third quarter valued at $34,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at $268,000. Precept Management LLC acquired a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at $652,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at $725,000. Finally, Glaxis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at $792,000. 10.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DDI stock opened at $14.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 11.69 and a quick ratio of 11.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.72. DoubleDown Interactive has a 52 week low of $11.76 and a 52 week high of $18.50.

About DoubleDown Interactive

DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is a developer and publisher of digital social casino games. DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is based in SEATTLE.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DoubleDown Interactive (DDI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleDown Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleDown Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.