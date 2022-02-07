84,282 Shares in Bannix Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BNIXU) Bought by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Bannix Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BNIXU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 84,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNIXU. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bannix Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,497,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in Bannix Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,075,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Bannix Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,571,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bannix Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,118,000.

BNIXU opened at $10.50 on Monday. Bannix Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $10.06 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.50.

