$83.41 Million in Sales Expected for Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) will announce sales of $83.41 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Westport Fuel Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $77.52 million to $86.20 million. Westport Fuel Systems reported sales of $83.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems will report full year sales of $313.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $307.31 million to $316.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $367.70 million, with estimates ranging from $341.70 million to $410.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Westport Fuel Systems.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The auto parts company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Westport Fuel Systems had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $74.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

WPRT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,074,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,493. Westport Fuel Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.11 million, a PE ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.10.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 31,670 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 13,785 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,978,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830,000 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 520,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 140,664 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 2,178,098 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,162,000 after acquiring an additional 186,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 26.74% of the company’s stock.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc is a transportation technology company. It engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, The Cummins Westport, Inc (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications.

