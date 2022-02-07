803 Shares in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Bought by Engine NO. 1 LLC

Engine NO. 1 LLC bought a new position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Biogen by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,896,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,932,503,000 after buying an additional 689,662 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Biogen by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,043,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $361,318,000 after buying an additional 9,417 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Biogen by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,000,000 after buying an additional 468,973 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 849,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $294,297,000 after buying an additional 37,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Biogen by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 751,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $212,636,000 after buying an additional 399,310 shares in the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $221.53 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $232.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.11. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.56 and a 12-month high of $468.55. The firm has a market cap of $32.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.58 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 16.06 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on BIIB. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $244.00 to $217.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $375.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $423.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $316.00 to $259.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $290.81.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

