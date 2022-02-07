$786.92 Million in Sales Expected for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) will post sales of $786.92 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Copart’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $806.82 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $759.88 million. Copart posted sales of $617.03 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Copart will report full-year sales of $3.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Copart.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Copart had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 28.37%. The company had revenue of $810.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS.

Separately, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.25.

Shares of Copart stock opened at $128.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.05. Copart has a 1 year low of $101.92 and a 1 year high of $161.12. The company has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.20.

In other Copart news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total value of $10,324,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Copart by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,924,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $960,529,000 after buying an additional 478,417 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Copart by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,041,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $796,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,685 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Copart by 4.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,888,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $537,989,000 after purchasing an additional 157,042 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 5.4% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,665,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $369,801,000 after purchasing an additional 137,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Copart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,576,000. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

