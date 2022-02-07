6,432 Shares in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Acquired by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 6,432 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HPQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in HP by 117.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,674 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of HP by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 231,002 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $6,974,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 22,046 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 9,827 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 103,091 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 20,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of HP by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 191,353 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $5,777,000 after acquiring an additional 72,901 shares in the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HP stock opened at $37.60 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.14. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.95 and a 1 year high of $39.65. The company has a market capitalization of $40.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.99.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. HP had a negative return on equity of 151.64% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.38%.

In related news, insider Tuan Tran sold 82,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $3,098,303.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total value of $1,286,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,427 shares of company stock valued at $6,956,950 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of HP from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of HP from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.15.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

