59,420 Shares in McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) Purchased by Strategic Global Advisors LLC

Strategic Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 59,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCFE. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of McAfee in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of McAfee in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McAfee by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of McAfee by 267,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McAfee by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. 33.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MCFE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho lowered McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on McAfee from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.80.

MCFE opened at $25.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.91. McAfee Corp. has a 1 year low of $18.42 and a 1 year high of $32.83. The firm has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.05.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.12 million. McAfee’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McAfee Corp. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McAfee Company Profile

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

