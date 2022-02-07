54,657 Shares in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) Bought by Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P.

Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 54,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,000. Radius Global Infrastructure accounts for 0.3% of Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Radius Global Infrastructure by 0.7% in the third quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 235,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Radius Global Infrastructure by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 13.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 12.1% during the third quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 23,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 17.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Radius Global Infrastructure alerts:

Shares of RADI stock opened at $13.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 5.61. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.62 and a fifty-two week high of $18.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.28.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $27.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.66) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RADI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radius Global Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Radius Global Infrastructure presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

In other news, major shareholder V Trading Subsidiary Lp Dkldo sold 673,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total transaction of $10,947,467.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Richard I. Goldstein sold 15,000 shares of Radius Global Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $273,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,294,863 shares of company stock worth $20,990,484. 13.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Radius Global Infrastructure

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Global Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Global Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.