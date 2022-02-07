500,000 Shares in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Purchased by Jade Capital Advisors LLC

Jade Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 500,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,645,000. JetBlue Airways makes up about 4.5% of Jade Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Jade Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of JetBlue Airways as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JBLU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 686,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,237,000 after purchasing an additional 88,089 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 1,062.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 409,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,126,000 after purchasing an additional 374,470 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 662,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,113,000 after purchasing an additional 42,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBLU stock traded up $0.63 on Monday, hitting $15.11. 154,802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,716,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of -24.97 and a beta of 1.43. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1-year low of $12.86 and a 1-year high of $21.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.29 and its 200 day moving average is $14.83.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 21.65% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.53) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JBLU. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. BNP Paribas raised shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JetBlue Airways currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.29.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

