$5.60 Billion in Sales Expected for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report sales of $5.60 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.55 billion to $5.66 billion. U.S. Bancorp reported sales of $5.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will report full year sales of $24.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $23.55 billion to $25.35 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $27.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.09 billion to $29.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover U.S. Bancorp.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 33.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Stephens cut U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.63.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 392,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,332,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 303,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,060,000 after buying an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 42,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 422,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,090,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 213.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 33,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 22,503 shares in the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.70. 5,307,271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,036,703. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.97 and its 200-day moving average is $58.40. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $46.13 and a 52-week high of $63.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.08%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

