$485.22 Million in Sales Expected for Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) will announce $485.22 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $482.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $491.00 million. Focus Financial Partners reported sales of $379.67 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will report full-year sales of $1.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Focus Financial Partners.

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $454.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.40 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 26.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after buying an additional 5,949 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 61,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 29,483 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,252,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,794,000 after acquiring an additional 344,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOCS stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.30. 568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,725. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.52. Focus Financial Partners has a 1-year low of $40.93 and a 1-year high of $69.13. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 435.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Focus Financial Partners (FOCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.