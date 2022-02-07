$465.05 Million in Sales Expected for Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) will post $465.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Oceaneering International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $461.10 million and the highest is $469.00 million. Oceaneering International reported sales of $424.26 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oceaneering International will report full-year sales of $1.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Oceaneering International.

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oceaneering International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

In other Oceaneering International news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 12,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $155,362.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 4.6% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 19,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 77.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 12.6% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 10.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 220,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OII traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.12. 540,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 670,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.34 and a 200-day moving average of $12.78. Oceaneering International has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $18.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.34 and a beta of 3.31.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

