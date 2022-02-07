46,343 Shares in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Purchased by Natixis

Natixis acquired a new stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 46,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,841,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Wayfair from $280.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Wayfair from $250.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Wayfair from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Wayfair in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Wayfair from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $278.27.

In other news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.10, for a total transaction of $183,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 1,870 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total transaction of $292,991.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 100,513 shares of company stock valued at $24,125,367 in the last three months. 27.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of W stock opened at $142.57 on Monday. Wayfair Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.50 and a 52 week high of $355.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 182.78 and a beta of 2.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $187.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.06.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. Wayfair had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

