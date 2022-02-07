$454.35 Million in Sales Expected for Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) will post $454.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $379.40 million and the highest is $658.00 million. Comstock Resources reported sales of $274.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comstock Resources will report full-year sales of $1.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $818.70 million to $1.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $2.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Comstock Resources.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

CRK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. US Capital Advisors upgraded Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho cut their target price on Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comstock Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.29.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRK. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Comstock Resources in the third quarter worth $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Comstock Resources in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Comstock Resources in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Comstock Resources by 262.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4,238 shares during the period. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRK traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $8.07. 4,544,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,156,773. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Comstock Resources has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $11.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.20.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Comstock Resources (CRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.