$45.77 Million in Sales Expected for Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) to post sales of $45.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $44.80 million to $46.90 million. Independent Bank reported sales of $56.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full-year sales of $191.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $187.80 million to $192.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $200.85 million, with estimates ranging from $193.06 million to $204.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Independent Bank.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.06). Independent Bank had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 15.94%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ IBCP opened at $24.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.97. Independent Bank has a 1-year low of $19.60 and a 1-year high of $26.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.61 million, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.66%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBCP. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Independent Bank in the third quarter worth $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Independent Bank by 86.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Independent Bank by 97,642.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 6,835 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Independent Bank by 65.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Independent Bank by 361.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 6,868 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

