4,361,050 Shares in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) Bought by Farallon Capital Management LLC

Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,361,050 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $176,884,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 1.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 14,575,170 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $591,169,000 after purchasing an additional 265,791 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,803,915 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $260,386,000 after purchasing an additional 251,934 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc grew its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 4,013.7% in the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 2,670,919 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $102,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605,991 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 15.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,396,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $91,726,000 after purchasing an additional 324,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 311.2% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,789,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $72,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,022 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MIC opened at $3.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a 52-week low of $3.53 and a 52-week high of $40.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.89. The company has a market capitalization of $325.45 million, a P/E ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.40.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Macquarie Infrastructure from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. owns and operates a diversified group of businesses providing basic services to customers in the U. S. It operates through the following business segments: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other. The IMTT segment provides bulk liquid storage and handling services to third parties in the U.S.

