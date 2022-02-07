4,100 Shares in Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) Bought by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALTM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Altus Midstream by 323.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,381,000 after acquiring an additional 162,760 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Altus Midstream in the third quarter worth $4,153,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Altus Midstream by 497.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after acquiring an additional 45,767 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Altus Midstream in the second quarter worth $2,901,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Altus Midstream by 78.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,945,000 after acquiring an additional 32,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ALTM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altus Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Altus Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Altus Midstream stock opened at $66.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 3.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.11. Altus Midstream has a twelve month low of $49.69 and a twelve month high of $91.00.

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $34.55 million during the quarter. Altus Midstream had a negative return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 69.18%. As a group, analysts predict that Altus Midstream will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Altus Midstream

Altus Midstream Co engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

