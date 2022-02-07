$4.94 Million in Sales Expected for Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) to report $4.94 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Editas Medicine’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.00 million and the highest is $7.50 million. Editas Medicine reported sales of $11.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 56.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Editas Medicine will report full-year sales of $17.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.10 million to $20.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $32.08 million, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $77.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Editas Medicine.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.24. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 871.91% and a negative return on equity of 38.28%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Editas Medicine’s revenue for the quarter was down 90.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on EDIT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.69.

EDIT stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.53. 16,435 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,046,850. Editas Medicine has a 52 week low of $16.37 and a 52 week high of $73.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 2.03.

In other news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,744 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $44,820.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa Anne Michaels sold 1,568 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total transaction of $60,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,599 shares of company stock worth $116,577 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Knott David M acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

