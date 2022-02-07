$391.39 Million in Sales Expected for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) will post sales of $391.39 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $393.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $388.70 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions posted sales of $414.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will report full-year sales of $1.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.50 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Allscripts Healthcare Solutions.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $369.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.09 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 51.74% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, increased their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of MDRX traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $20.63. 1,907,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,955,861. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.32. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $21.24.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $1,060,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $163,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDRX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,028 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 41,492 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 122,715 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 335.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 185,404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 142,852 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,636,410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,310,000 after purchasing an additional 697,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,273,000. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

