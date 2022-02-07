390,000 Shares in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Bought by Farallon Capital Management LLC

Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 390,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,782,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in DraftKings by 666.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 212.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 154.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on DKNG. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of DraftKings from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of DraftKings from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.39.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $22.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 2.03. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.41 and a 12 month high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.77.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 127.81%. The company had revenue of $212.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.98) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 30,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $857,339.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Harry Sloan bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,976,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 177,449 shares of company stock worth $6,877,845 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

