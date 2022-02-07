3,888,179 Shares in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Acquired by Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,888,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $561,142,000. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 9.3% of Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. owned about 3.70% of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 452.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,773,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $400,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,417 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,497,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $793,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,803 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11,146.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 773,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,667,000 after acquiring an additional 766,864 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,687,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,542,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,654,000 after acquiring an additional 556,594 shares during the period.

Get iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $138.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 495,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,197,367. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $133.19 and a 1-year high of $155.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a $0.198 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.