$342.28 Million in Sales Expected for Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) to announce sales of $342.28 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Premier’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $349.64 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $339.30 million. Premier posted sales of $469.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Premier will report full-year sales of $1.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Premier.

Get Premier alerts:

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $379.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.71 million. Premier had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on PINC shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Premier from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Premier from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

In other Premier news, insider Leigh Anderson sold 22,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $942,911.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Premier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,408,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Premier by 225.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,637,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,412 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Premier by 53.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,302,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,843 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Premier in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,768,000. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Premier by 822.8% in the third quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,126,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,616 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PINC traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,817. Premier has a twelve month low of $32.44 and a twelve month high of $42.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Premier’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Premier (PINC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.