$34.52 Million in Sales Expected for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) will announce $34.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $33.36 million and the highest estimate coming in at $35.69 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group reported sales of $28.42 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will report full year sales of $132.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $131.16 million to $133.49 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $150.10 million, with estimates ranging from $149.52 million to $150.69 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Silvercrest Asset Management Group.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.63 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 22.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

SAMG stock opened at $17.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $258.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.70. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 1 year low of $13.17 and a 1 year high of $18.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Management Corp VA increased its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 823,585 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,831,000 after acquiring an additional 127,312 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 712,045 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,709,000 after acquiring an additional 303,397 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 569,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,772,000 after acquiring an additional 122,754 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 429,962 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,576,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group, Inc operates as a wealth management firm. The firm provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. It also offers portfolio, equity, and fixed income management and outsourced investment services.

