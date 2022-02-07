$23.43 Million in Sales Expected for Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) will post sales of $23.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Castle Biosciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $23.45 million and the lowest is $23.40 million. Castle Biosciences reported sales of $17.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will report full-year sales of $0.00 for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $117.58 million, with estimates ranging from $114.06 million to $121.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Castle Biosciences.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $23.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.66 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 34.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS.

CSTL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stephens initiated coverage on Castle Biosciences in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Castle Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.40.

In other Castle Biosciences news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $141,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 15,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $550,197.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,112 shares of company stock worth $2,349,892 in the last quarter. 39.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 161.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 143.6% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 84.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $113,000. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CSTL traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.93. 285,592 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,938. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.14 and its 200-day moving average is $56.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.19 and a beta of 0.59. Castle Biosciences has a 1-year low of $31.46 and a 1-year high of $107.69.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

