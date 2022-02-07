2,100 Shares in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Acquired by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

EXR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $196.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.07.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 4,625 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total transaction of $988,593.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.25, for a total value of $822,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $201.46 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.40. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.13 and a 12-month high of $228.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 93.11%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.