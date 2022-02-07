$2.90 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) will report earnings per share of $2.90 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Mohawk Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.88 to $2.95. Mohawk Industries reported earnings per share of $3.54 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will report full-year earnings of $14.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.78 to $15.01. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $15.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.78 to $16.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Mohawk Industries.

MHK has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $248.00 target price on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Sunday, October 17th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.09.

Shares of MHK stock traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $148.57. 5,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,737. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.52. Mohawk Industries has a 12-month low of $146.86 and a 12-month high of $231.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. 75.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

