18,782 Shares in Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) Purchased by HighVista Strategies LLC

HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Verve Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Verve Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Verve Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Verve Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VERV traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.42. The company had a trading volume of 8,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,763. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.75 and a twelve month high of $78.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.59 and its 200-day moving average is $47.12.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts predict that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sekar Kathiresan sold 1,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $74,613.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Fmr Llc sold 35,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $1,033,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 265,990 shares of company stock valued at $8,841,612.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verve Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.20.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

