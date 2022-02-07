18,387 Shares in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR) Purchased by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 18,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 217,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,773,000 after acquiring an additional 8,155 shares in the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 20.4% during the third quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 79,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 13,419 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 29.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 356,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,452,000 after buying an additional 80,902 shares during the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 132,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,516,000 after buying an additional 6,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 23,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IBDR opened at $25.44 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.26. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $25.39 and a twelve month high of $27.05.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.