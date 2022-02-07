169,300 Shares in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 169,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new position in shares of E2open Parent in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of E2open Parent by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 690,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,882,000 after purchasing an additional 104,027 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of E2open Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of E2open Parent by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,390,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of E2open Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,282,000.

ETWO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of E2open Parent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, E2open Parent currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.58.

E2open Parent stock opened at $8.97 on Monday. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $14.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.25.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

