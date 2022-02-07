1,400 Shares in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Acquired by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Spotify Technology by 111.1% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,017,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,197,000 after purchasing an additional 535,342 shares during the period. Tsai Capital Corp raised its position in Spotify Technology by 5.5% in the third quarter. Tsai Capital Corp now owns 21,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co. raised its position in Spotify Technology by 93.7% in the third quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 168,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,002,000 after purchasing an additional 81,589 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Spotify Technology by 205.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 6,308 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Spotify Technology by 34.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 111,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,194,000 after purchasing an additional 28,364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPOT opened at $174.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.30. The stock has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.91 and a beta of 1.59. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1 year low of $155.57 and a 1 year high of $387.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.23. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.79) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SPOT shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on Spotify Technology from $380.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $200.00 price objective on Spotify Technology in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Spotify Technology from $358.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.22.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

