$120.79 Million in Sales Expected for Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) This Quarter

Analysts expect Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) to report sales of $120.79 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Momentive Global’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $121.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $120.16 million. Momentive Global posted sales of $100.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Momentive Global will report full-year sales of $447.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $447.25 million to $447.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $533.93 million, with estimates ranging from $518.79 million to $555.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Momentive Global.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $114.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.47 million. Momentive Global had a negative net margin of 23.41% and a negative return on equity of 28.33%. Momentive Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MNTV shares. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Momentive Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNTV traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.05. The company had a trading volume of 660,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,739. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -25.07 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Momentive Global has a one year low of $15.86 and a one year high of $28.12.

In other Momentive Global news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 17,678 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $403,411.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Thomas E. Hale sold 13,827 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $315,532.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,799 shares of company stock worth $976,451 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MNTV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Momentive Global by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

