$115.36 Million in Sales Expected for Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) to announce $115.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Galapagos’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $58.00 million to $172.72 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Galapagos will report full-year sales of $515.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $468.64 million to $583.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $537.99 million, with estimates ranging from $259.84 million to $687.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Galapagos.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $75.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.17 million. Galapagos had a negative return on equity of 7.81% and a negative net margin of 36.28%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GLPG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Galapagos from $118.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup upgraded Galapagos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Galapagos from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Galapagos from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.13.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPG opened at $67.05 on Monday. Galapagos has a 52 week low of $46.41 and a 52 week high of $109.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.73 and its 200 day moving average is $55.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Monaco Asset Management SAM purchased a new position in shares of Galapagos during the 4th quarter valued at $5,351,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Galapagos by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Galapagos by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Galapagos by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 155,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,155,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Galapagos during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,006,000. 19.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Galapagos

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

