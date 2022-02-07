$106.05 Million in Sales Expected for Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) This Quarter

Analysts expect Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) to announce sales of $106.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Livent’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $100.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $110.80 million. Livent posted sales of $82.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Livent will report full year sales of $403.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $398.00 million to $408.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $512.18 million, with estimates ranging from $459.70 million to $540.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Livent.

Get Livent alerts:

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.00 million. Livent had a positive return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. Livent’s revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on LTHM shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Livent from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup downgraded Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Livent from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Livent from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Livent from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Livent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Livent by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Livent by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Livent by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Livent by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Livent stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $22.25. 1,476,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,517,008. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.05. Livent has a 52 week low of $14.73 and a 52 week high of $33.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -247.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.87.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Livent (LTHM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.