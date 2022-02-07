1,000 Shares in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Acquired by Manatuck Hill Partners LLC

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $369.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.15. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $298.54 and a fifty-two week high of $400.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $361.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $358.43.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

DE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Deere & Company from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $417.82.

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

