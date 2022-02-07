$1.94 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) will post $1.94 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Tesla’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.54. Tesla reported earnings per share of $0.93 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 108.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tesla will report full year earnings of $9.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.89 to $11.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $12.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.30 to $19.22. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tesla.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis.

TSLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on Tesla from $625.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Tesla from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. New Street Research upped their price objective on Tesla from $1,298.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on Tesla from $725.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $941.56.

TSLA stock traded up $17.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $941.17. 163,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,477,777. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Tesla has a 1-year low of $539.49 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,013.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $902.61. The firm has a market cap of $945.18 billion, a PE ratio of 192.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.41, for a total transaction of $1,558,851.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.47, for a total transaction of $899,090.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,507,410 shares of company stock worth $3,563,714,264. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Tesla during the third quarter valued at $27,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 40.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

