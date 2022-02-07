$1.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) will report earnings per share of $1.12 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Toll Brothers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.17 and the lowest is $1.03. Toll Brothers reported earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 47.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Toll Brothers will report full year earnings of $9.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.69 to $10.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $11.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.11 to $12.71. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Toll Brothers.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TOL shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group started coverage on Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Toll Brothers from $72.00 to $61.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.38.

Shares of NYSE TOL traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.37. The stock had a trading volume of 73,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,191,190. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.52. Toll Brothers has a 52 week low of $49.79 and a 52 week high of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 5.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is 10.21%.

In related news, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.91, for a total value of $36,455.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $1,751,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,601,285 over the last three months. 8.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the third quarter worth $27,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the second quarter worth $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the third quarter worth $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

