$1.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) will report earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for PTC’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.15 and the lowest is $1.04. PTC posted earnings of $1.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PTC will report full-year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.35. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.41 to $5.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow PTC.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10). PTC had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 17.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share.

PTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PTC from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.11.

In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 2,141 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.24, for a total transaction of $257,433.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 3,741 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.27, for a total transaction of $434,966.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,364 shares of company stock valued at $4,601,562 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in PTC by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in PTC by 34.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 175,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,785,000 after buying an additional 44,486 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in PTC by 15.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in PTC during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in PTC by 9.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 418,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,064,000 after buying an additional 37,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTC traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $115.17. The stock had a trading volume of 464,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,855. PTC has a 1-year low of $105.49 and a 1-year high of $153.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.37. The company has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

PTC Company Profile

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PTC (PTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.