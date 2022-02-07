$1.04 EPS Expected for Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) will report earnings of $1.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.06. Heartland Financial USA posted earnings per share of $1.20 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will report full year earnings of $4.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.53. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.83 to $5.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Heartland Financial USA.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.10). Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 30.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Stephens raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the third quarter worth $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the third quarter worth $54,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 388.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the third quarter worth $94,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. 59.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HTLF opened at $50.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.76 and a 200-day moving average of $49.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Heartland Financial USA has a 1-year low of $42.84 and a 1-year high of $54.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is presently 21.60%.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heartland Financial USA (HTLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.