-$0.89 EPS Expected for Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) to post earnings per share of ($0.89) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Insmed’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.79) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.00). Insmed posted earnings of ($1.00) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insmed will report full year earnings of ($3.86) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.11) to ($3.70). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($3.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.21) to ($3.03). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Insmed.

Get Insmed alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INSM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Insmed in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Insmed has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.80.

Insmed stock traded up $0.62 on Monday, reaching $22.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,450. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 2.20. Insmed has a twelve month low of $20.02 and a twelve month high of $45.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 7.92 and a current ratio of 8.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.74.

In other Insmed news, CEO William Lewis sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $1,410,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Roger Adsett sold 3,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $84,707.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,556 shares of company stock worth $3,208,544. 4.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Insmed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Insmed by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Insmed by 367.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Insmed by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Insmed (INSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.