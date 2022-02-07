$0.87 EPS Expected for Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) will post $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the highest is $0.94. Heidrick & Struggles International reported earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will report full-year earnings of $4.05 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.56. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Heidrick & Struggles International.

HSII has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.75.

Shares of HSII opened at $43.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $848.33 million, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.83. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 12 month low of $30.72 and a 12 month high of $50.03.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 54.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

