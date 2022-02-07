$0.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) to report earnings per share of $0.57 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for LTC Properties’ earnings. LTC Properties reported earnings per share of $0.78 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 26.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LTC Properties will report full-year earnings of $2.21 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.67. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow LTC Properties.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LTC shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LTC Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

LTC Properties stock opened at $33.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 10.04, a quick ratio of 10.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. LTC Properties has a 1 year low of $31.36 and a 1 year high of $44.73. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.32.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 148.05%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in LTC Properties by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,251,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,977,000 after buying an additional 37,732 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in LTC Properties by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,526,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,009,000 after buying an additional 94,847 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in LTC Properties by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 825,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,157,000 after buying an additional 127,198 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in LTC Properties by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 785,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,879,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in LTC Properties by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 591,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,738,000 after buying an additional 3,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

About LTC Properties

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

