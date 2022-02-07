-$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) will post earnings per share of ($0.47) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.26). Wave Life Sciences reported earnings of ($0.59) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will report full year earnings of ($2.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.47) to ($2.00). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.63) to ($2.07). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Wave Life Sciences.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $36.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.86) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WVE. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 4.6% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 14.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 23.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 20.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Wave Life Sciences stock opened at $2.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.53. Wave Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $2.03 and a 52 week high of $12.17.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

