-$0.16 EPS Expected for Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) will report ($0.16) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Fastly’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Fastly posted earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 77.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Fastly will report full year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.52). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.41). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Fastly.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FSLY. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Fastly from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Fastly from $51.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James raised shares of Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Fastly in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Fastly in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastly currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.89.

Shares of Fastly stock traded up $0.25 on Monday, reaching $27.03. 89,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,783,096. Fastly has a 1-year low of $23.50 and a 1-year high of $119.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a current ratio of 6.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.28.

In other news, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 17,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total transaction of $851,968.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett Shirk sold 9,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total transaction of $463,692.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,204 shares of company stock worth $2,745,601. Company insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Fastly by 38.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,219,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,481,000 after buying an additional 1,164,970 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Fastly by 285.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 745,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,166,000 after purchasing an additional 552,438 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Fastly by 3.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,995,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,979,000 after purchasing an additional 528,067 shares during the period. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Fastly by 4.6% in the second quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,869,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,444,000 after purchasing an additional 520,000 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastly by 815.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 541,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,183,000 after purchasing an additional 482,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

